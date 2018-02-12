GALLERY: Emergency Services Open Day

FUN EVENT: Constable Clancy Koala, Col Capra, The Calliope Roosters Rooster, Blazer Bear and Curtis the Turtle at Gladstone PCYC's Emergency Services Open Day yesterday.

FUN EVENT: Constable Clancy Koala, Col Capra, The Calliope Roosters Rooster, Blazer Bear and Curtis the Turtle at Gladstone PCYC's Emergency Services Open Day yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA110218EMER

PUPPIES, police and firefighters.

It's an odd combination but that's what more than 2000 people got to see at yesterday's Emergency Services Open Day.

And Gladstone's emergency services, community groups and sporting clubs were there to get their messages across.

Organiser Mellisa Mayers was pleased with how the event went.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's a great opportunity to highlight the work our emergency services, community and sporting groups do and give them a chance to promote their services,” she said.

The police, water police, paramedics and firefighters were at the inaugural event, offering career advice to people.

Community groups such as the State Emergency Service, naval cadets, St John Ambulance, school chaplains, air sea rescue, Tannum Sands Surf Lifesavers and the Rural Fire Service also talked to potential volunteers.

Gymnastics, golf, roller derby, rugby league, hockey and soccer clubs were also looking for sign-ons.

The most popular part of the day was the fire rescue team cutting open a car, the RSPCA puppies and the wildlife carers' baby joey.

Greg Bray