The start of the 10km run at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's Harbour fun run on Good Friday morning.

PERFECT weather greeted runners on Friday morning for the annual Harbour Festival fun run.

Hundreds of competitors took to the pavement at East Shores as the course took them through the picturesque Marina Parklands precinct and around to Spinnaker Park.

Runners took part in both the 3km and 10km event with young and old taking to the course.