GALLERY: Drivers take up the challenge under lights

Mark Boyd at the Central Coast Car Club dirt twilight Khanacross at Benarabay Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA010619KHANA

MOTORSPORT: Despite a bit of wet weather, round two of the Central Coast Car Club Dirt Khanacross Series went without a hitch at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

It all augers well for the Central Coast Car Club (Gladstone) bitumen motorkhana and khanacross on July 27-28.

Event co-ordinator and driver Jamie Overend said the usual suspects dominated the weekend.

"Class winners included Paul Murfet who was first outright in 'G' Class in the Subaru Liberty RS,” Overend said.

"Brenden Forrest was first in 'B' Class in the Hyundai Accent.”

Mark Boyd again topped the list in 'C' Class in the Chrysler Lancer.

"It was a fantastic weekend of grassroots motorsport and the threat of some wet weather held off as a starting field of 21 competitors kicker off on Saturday afternoon and ran into Saturday night with lights ablaze to find their way around the challenging track,” Overend said.

He said the feedback was nothing but positive.

"The night format was very popular and agreed by all to continue with future events,” Overend said.

The nine runs on Saturday were followed up on Sunday with another six runs in reverse direction that gave all competitors plenty of track time.

"A number of newcomers and competitors from out of town thoroughly enjoyed the weekend and promised to return for future events,” Overend said.

Meanwhile the next CCCC monthly meeting will be held on June 12 at the Calliope Bowls Club.

RESULTS

B-class: Brenden Forrest

C-class: Mark Boyd

E-class: Jack Butler

G-class: Paul Murfet

H-class: Terry Gott

Ladies class: Krystle Power

Junior class: Kobi Martin