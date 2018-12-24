Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dave Mckay and Dave King at the rescheduled 2018 December family day races.
Dave Mckay and Dave King at the rescheduled 2018 December family day races. Matt Taylor GLA221218RACE
News

GALLERY: December race day goes ahead

Matt Taylor
by
24th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET weather cancelled Gladstone's December family race day last weekend but it was determined to go ahead.

Racegoers gathered on Saturday afternoon to enjoy five local races at Gladstone Turf Club as the gates were thrown open and entry was free.

It was a day for family fun with children encouraged to come with their parents.

Action on the track kicked off at 1pm with locally trained horses putting on a show for those brave enough to battle the heat.

It was the perfect ending to 2018 for the club which will now look forward to all the action the new year brings.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

fashion gallery races socials
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: A look inside Gladstone's new LifeLine shop

    premium_icon PHOTOS: A look inside Gladstone's new LifeLine shop

    News Gladstone's LifeLine shop has relocated to a new address.

    Sunrise Rotary reveal Christmas raffle winner

    premium_icon Sunrise Rotary reveal Christmas raffle winner

    News The lucky winner walks away with a nearly $3000 trike.

    New party to tackle energy crisis, men's health

    premium_icon New party to tackle energy crisis, men's health

    Politics Gladstone labour hire worker wants to create new movement

    GALLERY: Third annual bike lights tour a hit

    premium_icon GALLERY: Third annual bike lights tour a hit

    News Horsepower and fairy lights lit up Gladstone's night sky.

    Local Partners