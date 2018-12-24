GALLERY: December race day goes ahead

Dave Mckay and Dave King at the rescheduled 2018 December family day races.

Dave Mckay and Dave King at the rescheduled 2018 December family day races. Matt Taylor GLA221218RACE

WET weather cancelled Gladstone's December family race day last weekend but it was determined to go ahead.

Racegoers gathered on Saturday afternoon to enjoy five local races at Gladstone Turf Club as the gates were thrown open and entry was free.

It was a day for family fun with children encouraged to come with their parents.

Action on the track kicked off at 1pm with locally trained horses putting on a show for those brave enough to battle the heat.

It was the perfect ending to 2018 for the club which will now look forward to all the action the new year brings.