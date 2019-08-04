GALLERY: Cruise ship docks into Gladstone

Menu
by
4th Aug 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: 6:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of people flocked to East Shores today to celebrate the arrival of P&O Cruise ship Pacific Explorer at the Feast on East Markets.

The trip marked the ship's third visit to the Port City this year, bringing with it 1998 passengers and more than 900 crew.

The seven-night Southern Great Barrier Cruise departed from Sydney on Thursday.

The markets showcased about 75 stalls from around the region, including arts, handicraft and food while local performers provided live entertainment throughout the day.

 

 

cruise ship east shores feast on east markets pacific explorer p&o cruises
Gladstone Observer