Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tegan Pittard with Cadence, 4 were loving the live entertainment on their Saturday night.
Tegan Pittard with Cadence, 4 were loving the live entertainment on their Saturday night. Matt Taylor GLA300319CROW
News

GALLERY: Crow street a shining light in rainy skies

Matt Taylor
by
31st Mar 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE Saturday's torrential downpours, revellers were out in force at Crow Street Creative's regular food and music fest. Those who ventured out were treated to a more intimate event than usual, with local musician Ben Lanzon entertaining the crowd before smooth blues and rock band Slingshot hit the stage.

There was plenty of food and drink on offer as the gazebos went up to protect festival attendees from the elements, with the arts precinct a shining light in gloomy conditions. Crow Street's next event is Friday, April 12.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

arts precinct family food and music gallery socials what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Big W Gladstone rumoured to be at risk in projected closures

    premium_icon Big W Gladstone rumoured to be at risk in projected closures

    News Following the retail chain's decline in profitability, Gladstone's Big W was included in a list of stores claimed to be at risk.

    Golfers chip in for charity

    premium_icon Golfers chip in for charity

    News Recent Gladstone Ladies Golf Club charity day cracked a magical mark

    Weekend's wet weather brings welcome rainfall totals

    premium_icon Weekend's wet weather brings welcome rainfall totals

    News Find out what's in store for Gladstone over the coming days.

    • 31st Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    World class track puts Gladstone on BMX map

    premium_icon World class track puts Gladstone on BMX map

    News The new track was opened by a US Olympic and world champion

    • 31st Mar 2019 5:00 PM