GALLERY: Crow street a shining light in rainy skies

Tegan Pittard with Cadence, 4 were loving the live entertainment on their Saturday night.

Tegan Pittard with Cadence, 4 were loving the live entertainment on their Saturday night. Matt Taylor GLA300319CROW

DESPITE Saturday's torrential downpours, revellers were out in force at Crow Street Creative's regular food and music fest. Those who ventured out were treated to a more intimate event than usual, with local musician Ben Lanzon entertaining the crowd before smooth blues and rock band Slingshot hit the stage.

There was plenty of food and drink on offer as the gazebos went up to protect festival attendees from the elements, with the arts precinct a shining light in gloomy conditions. Crow Street's next event is Friday, April 12.