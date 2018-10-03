Menu
Leo and Tara Mooney having a great time getting creative.
Leo and Tara Mooney having a great time getting creative. Matt Taylor GLA021018HOLS
GALLERY: Creating memories with craft

3rd Oct 2018 1:00 PM
IT WAS all hands on deck at Gladstone Library yesterday as school holiday activities continued around the Gladstone region.

Plenty of happy children got into the fun with many convincing mum and dad to get in on the action as they let their creative juices flow.

There were plenty of things to be made, with spring spirals - hanging leaf mobiles - one of the most popular activities on offer.

There was also stained-glass craft with cellophane and paper, as well as pyramid

craft which some of the children decided to turn into hats.

For those wanting to get outside, a rock garden was made as children got their hands dirty painting plant pots and rocks to take home.

