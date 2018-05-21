Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Hart and Hannah Fraser were checking out everything on offer.
Sam Hart and Hannah Fraser were checking out everything on offer. Matt Taylor GLA200518EXPO
News

GALLERY: Couples get grand new ideas at wedding expo

21st May 2018 4:30 AM

IT WAS the perfect weekend for the Gladstone Wedding and Special Events Expo at the Gladstone Events Centre, hot on the heels of the royal wedding.

Visitors to the expo were channelling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they browsed the best wedding vendors had to offer.

From dresses to accommodation, photographers to celebrants, the event had it all as couples and some singles found new ways to spruce up their big day.

The expo was a roaring success with vendors experiencing a better than expected turnout.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
events expo gallery socials weddings
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Business leader stunned by council's island resort decision

    Business leader stunned by council's island resort decision

    Business CQG Consulting founder Patrice Brown says Gladstone must diversify into areas like tourism if it wants to grow.

    Brayden inspired by tour of Canberra

    Brayden inspired by tour of Canberra

    News "Malcolm Turnbull turned around and waved to us.”

    GALLERY: Paws hit the pavement at Million Paws Walk

    GALLERY: Paws hit the pavement at Million Paws Walk

    News RSPCA's Million Paws Walk kicked off at Tannum Sands on Sunday.

    Charity bowls day set to make a big difference

    Charity bowls day set to make a big difference

    News Bowls clubs set to host charity bowls day for domestic violence.

    Local Partners