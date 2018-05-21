GALLERY: Couples get grand new ideas at wedding expo

Sam Hart and Hannah Fraser were checking out everything on offer.

IT WAS the perfect weekend for the Gladstone Wedding and Special Events Expo at the Gladstone Events Centre, hot on the heels of the royal wedding.

Visitors to the expo were channelling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they browsed the best wedding vendors had to offer.

From dresses to accommodation, photographers to celebrants, the event had it all as couples and some singles found new ways to spruce up their big day.

The expo was a roaring success with vendors experiencing a better than expected turnout.