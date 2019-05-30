GALLERY: Community pours in to support Biggest Morning Tea

GOOD CAUSE: The Gladstone Cancer Council branch's chair Ros Newberry with volunteers Jan Moller, Pat Perry and Charu Kulkarni.

IT WAS a full house at the Gladstone Ports Social Club for the Biggest Morning Tea today.

Hosted by the Gladstone Cancer Council Branch, 150 people attended the 26th annual event raising money for the Queensland Cancer Council.

Branch chair Ros Newberry said the event was always well supported by Gladstone business houses and the community.

"It's a non-government funded organisation so they heavily rely upon fundraising,” Mrs Newberry said.

She said nearly everyone was touched by cancer at some point in their life which was why she believed the event was so well supported.

"It's a morning with hopefully very tasty food and lots of laughter, that's all we hope to provide,” she said.

"Even if it's a distraction for some people.”

Money raised from the event will go towards cancer research and helping provide accommodation for cancer patients.

Mrs Newberry said she was looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

She thanked the MC Judy Wicker, Marge McCardell and Michael Connolly.

"The three of them were the ones who helped make the success of the day.”