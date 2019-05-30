Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD CAUSE: The Gladstone Cancer Council branch's chair Ros Newberry with volunteers Jan Moller, Pat Perry and Charu Kulkarni.
GOOD CAUSE: The Gladstone Cancer Council branch's chair Ros Newberry with volunteers Jan Moller, Pat Perry and Charu Kulkarni. Liana Walker
Community

GALLERY: Community pours in to support Biggest Morning Tea

liana walker
by
30th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a full house at the Gladstone Ports Social Club for the Biggest Morning Tea today.

Hosted by the Gladstone Cancer Council Branch, 150 people attended the 26th annual event raising money for the Queensland Cancer Council.

Branch chair Ros Newberry said the event was always well supported by Gladstone business houses and the community.

"It's a non-government funded organisation so they heavily rely upon fundraising,” Mrs Newberry said.

She said nearly everyone was touched by cancer at some point in their life which was why she believed the event was so well supported.

"It's a morning with hopefully very tasty food and lots of laughter, that's all we hope to provide,” she said.

"Even if it's a distraction for some people.”

Money raised from the event will go towards cancer research and helping provide accommodation for cancer patients.

Mrs Newberry said she was looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

She thanked the MC Judy Wicker, Marge McCardell and Michael Connolly.

"The three of them were the ones who helped make the success of the day.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
australia's biggest morning tea biggest morning tea cancer council gladstone cancer council queensland cancer council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

    premium_icon Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

    News AFTER the first rescue attempt failed, crews returned to the vessel stranded off Heron Island.

    UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    News Two QFES crews were on the scene of the incident.

    Man suffers shoulder injury on boat at Baffle Creek

    premium_icon Man suffers shoulder injury on boat at Baffle Creek

    News He was transported to hospital in a stable condition

    UPDATE: Driver suffers medical episode on the Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon UPDATE: Driver suffers medical episode on the Bruce Hwy

    News Emergency services crews were dispatched to the scene at 1.43pm