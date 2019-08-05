Menu
Amelia Williams in the butterfly
Swimming

GALLERY: Coach impressed with early season form

by and Rebecca Devine
5th Aug 2019 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
SWIMMING: The Gladstone Gladiators have lapped up perfect racing conditions at Annual Central Queensland University Rocky City Winter Short Course on the weekend.

The club's talented athletes brought home a swag of medals, meeting records, became age champions, achieved personal best times and met qualifying times for the upcoming State Championships.

Gladiators head coach Tom Fronek barely had time to unpack his bags from his European swimming clinic before he headed to Rockhampton to mentor his young Gladiator squad.

"I am impressed with the enthusiasm of the swimmers and the initiative they showed to continue their training while I was away," he said. "The results over the weekend were solid and I am proud of how they support each other both at training and on race day."

Swimmers will continue their preparation for the 2019 McDonald's Queensland Short Course Championships in Brisbane in two weeks.

Meanwhile the Gladstone Gladiators sign-on is open now on the Gladstone Gladiators Facebook site.

Also, Fronek can be contacted at fly200m@hotmail.com or 0407577882

