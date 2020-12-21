Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aged care residents enjoy performing in fun Christmas concert
News

GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Tom Gillespie
Kevin Farmer
and
21st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Christmas is already in the air at Salem Aged Care, with the South Toowoomba nursing home treated to popular carols by a choir of their fellow residents.

The seven-member choir, which was organised by Lutheran Services’ creative arts team, sang all the classic Christmas songs during the Friday concert to spread cheer ahead of the holidays, all while dressed in their finest festive attire.

Choir member Richard Webster said the concert wasn’t about singing perfectly, but rather sharing in the joys of music during Christmas.

“We’ve practised it so many times but we still get things wrong, but we enjoy it,” he said.

“We enjoy it and you get various tries at how we’re going to do various pieces.”

Creative programs facilitator Chloe Tully said music was a powerful and fun way of helping aged care residents maintain cognitive function.

“Music is such an important part of my job, particularly here being in aged care,” she said.

“Music is such a great therapeutic tool, it assists with memory and agitation.”

Originally published as GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Rotary Charity Markets at Tondoon Botanic Gardens

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Rotary Charity Markets at Tondoon Botanic...

        News Hundreds descended on the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the final Rotary Charity Markets of 2020.

        Beers with lunch push driver over the limit

        Premium Content Beers with lunch push driver over the limit

        Crime Daniel William Kirkby blew just over the limit when he was pulled over.

        20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

        Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

        News Families poured into the Tannum Sands Rugby League fields to enjoy a night of great...

        LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        News ‘Her existence is really quite amazing.’ But she won’t be around for much longer. ...