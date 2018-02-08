Menu
GALLERY: Check out Gladstone's award winning cupcakes

STAR BAKER: Gladstone's Amber Comadira-Smith has been nominated for an Australian/New Zealand award.
STAR BAKER: Gladstone's Amber Comadira-Smith has been nominated for an Australian/New Zealand award. contributed
Chris Lees
by

IT'S official, Gladstone has one of the best cupcakes bakers in Australia.

Amber Comadira-Smith is a up for a National Australian Cake Decorating Network industry award.

Ms Comadira-Smith runs Commie's Cupcakes in Gladstone.

This is the second major award she has been nominated for, in November last year she was a finalist in the Cupcake category at the Cake Masters Magazine Awards.

"I push boundaries with cupcake design - you don't usually see people creating the type of work that I do,” Ms Comadira-Smith said.

"They don't fit into the usual stereotypes and ultimately this is what sets me apart from other cupcake decorators, and most likely why I received the initial nomination.”

Making and baking cupcakes started as a creative outlet away from Ms Comadira-Smith's full-time job as a graphic designer.

"It started off initially as a casual side business creating couture cupcakes for special occasions and eventually grew into a part time endeavour where I now teach cake decorating and create original cupcake designs,” she said.

Ms Comadira-Smith said she would like to collaborate with other creative people.

"I would also like to expand into online teaching - I think there's a great opportunity to expand my audience and teach more people how to create professional looking cakes,” she said.

Being nominated for the award means recognition for Ms Comadira-Smith.

"It's hugely gratifying,” she said.

"I don't rely on awards to feel this way (and you never should), but there's something about winning an award/being a finalist that makes you feel recognised and acknowledged as an industry leader.

"Being involved in these types of awards gives me great exposure to cake industry leaders and cake related businesses. This in turn leads to more business opportunities (such a teaching and doing demos at live cake events).”

Ms Comadira-Smith said she had great support from Gladstone, and although she did not take cake orders, she taught decorating classes.

"I've received fantastic feedback from people that have taken my classes and it feels great to know that people enjoy the experience,” she said.

The awards will be presented on February 17.

