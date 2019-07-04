Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jada Walker - Chanel College, Gladstone
Jada Walker - Chanel College, Gladstone Brian Cassidy
Netball

GALLERY: Chanel netball team off to Confraternity Cup final

NICK KOSSATCH
by
4th Jul 2019 3:49 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: The Chanel College girls will have extra motivation in tomorrow's division four grand final against Brisbane school Mount Alvernia College.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It's at 9.30am and the decider will be streamed live.

Confidence was sky-high at the Chanel camp after the team's 16-12 semi-final win against Mackay' Holy Spirit College today.

The win against Holy Spirit followed a 17-9 quarter-final triumph against St Mary's Catholic College earlier today.

Chanel's two wins brings the victory tally to four and coach Kylie Kickbusch hoped for one more triumph tomorrow.

"The girls played fantastically and with lots of aggression," she said.

"The defensive players created a lot of turnovers and played with aggression."

Kasi Richardson and Katie Skinner were beacons in defence once again while Jordan Porter shot crucial goals and was also good in the centre.

Hannah Overend was another who was strong with her goal shooting.

Kickbusch said the team had played better and better throughout and there's another reason to feel confident for tomorrow.

"We beat Mount Alvernia last year and if we beat them again, it will be the best result...the girls are pumped," she said.

More Stories

chanel college gladstone gladstone netball association netball australia netball queensland competitions
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    Business The Crime and Corruption Commission is assessing ­allegations of corrupt conduct over the suspension of a Gladstone Port contractor.

    Mt Maria College vs Chanel College

    premium_icon Mt Maria College vs Chanel College

    Photos Mt Maria College, Mitchelton, Brisbane took on Chanel College, Gladstone on day...

    Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    premium_icon Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    News Find out how much they sold for at auction.

    END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    premium_icon END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    News Club to close for four days per week until further notice.