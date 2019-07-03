GALLERY: Chanel girls come up with the goods in fighting win

NETBALL: Chanel College have split yesterday with a win and a loss at the Confraternity Cup in Bundaberg today.

The Chanel girls have battled hard throughout the carnival and beat Mt Maria College 17-16 in the first game.

"The girls showed massive ticker, fought all the way to the end and displayed true Chanel pride and passion,” Chanel College coach Kylie Kickbusch said.

Southern Cross Catholic College got the better of the Gladstone team in the second game 14-9.

It means the Chanel team will play St Mary's Catholic College at 9.30am tomorrow.

If Chanel wins that game, then the team will play off for a grand final berth in division four later on tomorrow.

Should Chanel Lose, then a play off for third and fourth will be on the cards tomorrow.

"We've been up and down and have shown some brilliance, but also shown some brain fades,” Kickbush said.

"We're a very young team and most of the girls are bottom age - 14 or 15 years old.”

Kickbush said defenders Katie Skinner and Kasi Richardson have stood tall all carnival.

Earlier in the week, Chanel pushed St Theresa's Townsville (19-13) and lost to Downloads College 22-11.

Chanel's first win came against St Ursula's back on Monday.

There are eight pools with eight teams in each and final placing games will be played on Friday.