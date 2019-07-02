Menu
FIFTH: Chanel netball side.
Netball

GALLERY Chanel fight hard but come up short in Confraternity

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Jul 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
NETBALL: Chanel College suffered two losses in the Canraternity Cup's second day of action.

Chanel will now play Mt Maria College, Mitchelton tomorrow at 11.30am.

The Gladstone college team lost to St Teresa's Townsville 19-13 earlier today and then against a powerful Downloads team.

Downloads College inflicted more pain for Chanel this afternoon.

The Downloads girls were too slick and tall and came out 22-11 winners.

Keep updated on the QISSN website.

