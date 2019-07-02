GALLERY Chanel fight hard but come up short in Confraternity

NETBALL: Chanel College suffered two losses in the Canraternity Cup's second day of action.

Chanel will now play Mt Maria College, Mitchelton tomorrow at 11.30am.

The Gladstone college team lost to St Teresa's Townsville 19-13 earlier today and then against a powerful Downloads team.

Downloads College inflicted more pain for Chanel this afternoon.

The Downloads girls were too slick and tall and came out 22-11 winners.

