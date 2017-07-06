GALLERY: Chance to close career gap for indigenous kids

Lauren Wood, Max Behrendt, 13, Ben Behrendt, 15, Jason Behrendt, 11 and Ben Ghee at the expo.

HIGHLIGHTING the possibilities for indigenous school leavers was the important focus of a Gladstone expo.

The Yallarm Indigenous Careers Expo was held yesterday as part of NAIDOC Week.

Yallarm Advocacy and Advisory Group chairman Jarrod Beezley said they were trying to change the mindset of indigenous people by exposing them to these types of expos.

"It's about getting them engaged, so when they get to Year 11 or 12 they know what's out there,” he said.

Mr Beezley said they wanted the gap between indigenous and non-indigenous employment to close.

About 50 students gave up their own time to visit the expo.

Tausika Tapera, 16, was one young adult who was at the expo. He said he learnt some information about how could get into the army at the careers expo.