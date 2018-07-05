Gallery celebrates indigenous artists during NAIDOC

CREATIVITY: Local artists Belynda (Bindi) Waugh (Iman/Bundjalung) and Patricia Coleman (Bailai) work together on a pop-up public art installation at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

CREATIVITY: Local artists Belynda (Bindi) Waugh (Iman/Bundjalung) and Patricia Coleman (Bailai) work together on a pop-up public art installation at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. Di Paddick

JOIN Matt Burnett, Mayor of Gladstone Regional Council, and guest speakers during the official launch of NAIDOC 2018: Arts and Heritage from our Collection, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, from 6pm on Monday.

Held nationally from July 8-15, the 2018 NAIDOC Week theme - "Because of her, we can!" - celebrates the invaluable contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have made, and continue to make, to our communities, our families, our rich history and to our nation.

Monday's evening event includes Torres Strait Island dancing by local dancers and a Welcome to Country by Gooreng Gooreng elder Aunty Neola Savage.

The exhibition features more than 50 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists' works held in the gallery and museum collection, along with community images from the heritage collection.

There is an incredibly diverse range of works on offer including paintings, artist prints, sculptural and wood carving works, and a digital presentation of earlier years' local NAIDOC Parade events.

Local artists Belynda (Bindi) Waugh (Iman/Bundjalung) and Patricia Coleman (Bailai) have been busy working on a pop-up public art installation for the Gallery and Museum Air Space, to be revealed as part of the celebrations.

Additionally, young people in the community who have been attending Headspace Gladstone and Roseberry Queensland's NAIDOC Art Workshop, led by Patricia Coleman, will have their works displayed, featuring totems and their meanings to Aboriginal people.

Local Artist Workshop

In conjunction with national NAIDOC celebrations, local artist Jarrod Beezley (Kabi Kabi/Bundjalung) will present two free school holiday workshops at the Gallery and Musuem on July 11.

The 90-minute workshops will be held from 10.30am for ages 6-12 years and from 1.30pm for ages 13-17 years, with all materials provided.

The opportunity revisits the 2008 NAIDOC Art with Coral project, led by Coral Southee, and now, a decade later, young participants will be able to create their own work to take home, as well as to contribute to a collaborative 'totem' for the community collection.

For further information, phone 49766766, email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit gragm.qld.gov.au online.

The gallery and museum is an initiative of the Gladstone Regional Council, open 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston streets.