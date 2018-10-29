PHOTOS: 2000+ cruise passengers explore the Harbour City

SHIP SHAPE: The Carnival Legend cruise ship made its first visit to Gladstone on Monday, October 29.

SHIP SHAPE: The Carnival Legend cruise ship made its first visit to Gladstone on Monday, October 29. Matt Taylor

GLADSTONE'S reputation as a cruise ship destination continues to make waves following today's arrival of the Carnival Legend.

The 294m ship brought more than 2100 passengers and 930 crew to the region after arriving from Airlie Beach on its journey to Sydney.

It was the first time Carnival Legend has visited the Port City and it followed visits from sister ship Carnival Spirit.

GAPDL chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite was on hand to greet passengers as they entered the East Shores precinct, with dozens of other cruise ship ambassadors.

"Welcoming people to your backyard is always a pleasure and you really like to show it off," Mr Branthwaite said.

"East Shores and Feast on East (Markets) has been very busy and everyone is buying, looking, purchasing food and exploring our city."

Carnival Legend was the 17th cruise ship to visit Gladstone since March 2016 and there are 15 due in 2019.

A handful of those are expected to be international cruise ships, while other high-profile companies are waiting in the wings.

"We've got three to four coming from offshore who will enter from Cairns or Townsville and make their way down the coast," Mr Branthwaite said.

"The products that we've got right here in Queensland are quite special.

"We've got 100 people visiting the turtle rehabilitation centre on Quoin Island.

"There's a couple of bus loads going down to 1770.

"Being the first time this ship has been here all those tours are a little under-sold on the ship and the next time it returns it will fill up even more."

Mr Branthwaite said the average daily spend for a cruise ship passenger while on land was just under $300.

Gladstone's next cruise ship visit will be from the upmarket Holland America MS Noordam on December 9.

"It will be the first time Holland America have been into port. It's a beautiful ship, 2500 passengers and 1000 crew," Mr Branthwaite said.

"They arrive at midday and leave at midnight so their experience of Gladstone will be different to what we saw today."