GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

Kaleb Wilson, 10 at Reef City Rod and Customs' run in the sun held at Calliope Historical Village on 6 July 2019. Matt Taylor GLA060719RITS

RAIN didn't dampen spirits at Calliope Historical Village this weekend as rev heads and motoring enthusiasts braved wind and rain for the annual Run in the Sun.

Reef City Rod and Custom hosted the event with a variety of classic cars including pre-1978 classic cars and American muscle cars on show.

Vehicles from the Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and other car clubs in Gladstone were on display.

There was also plenty of prizes on offer for those showing their cars including People's Choice, Entrant's Choice, Children's Choice and Sponsor's Choice.