Luella Devir from Tannum Sands State School, Joory Abulhagag from Chanel College and Shae Mackie from Tannnum Sands State School.
Luella Devir from Tannum Sands State School, Joory Abulhagag from Chanel College and Shae Mackie from Tannnum Sands State School.
GALLERY: Camp stirs girls' interest in STEM

liana walker
by
2nd Aug 2019 3:01 PM
JUMPING off a tree as part of high ropes is a common camp activity, but at this camp they're doing for the science.

Shae Mackie, Joory Abulhagag and Luella Devir are measuring heartbeat and velocity.

It's one of the many activities they participated in as part of the ninth annual STEM Camp at the Boyne Environmental Education Centre.

The week-long camp was designed to encourage the 35 grade 9 girls from around Central Queensland to enter into science, technology, engineering and maths where women are generally under-represented.

During the camp they touched on many different areas of STEM from marine biology to physics and statistics.

"While we were doing all of it we were actually doing fun activities,” Joory said.

"Using all the technology was really fun, using the drones and taking the pictures of the scenery,” Shae said.

The girls were all keen on STEM before the camp, but say the experience reconfirmed their interest.

"I always wanted to do medical stuff when I was older but after being on this camp I'm leaning more towards the maths side of things like statisticians,” Luella said.

They all agreed the best part of the camp was meeting new like-minded friends.

