Gallery calls for nominations for Priceless Past

POPULAR: Trying on Kimonos and Happi-coats proved the favourite activity for students at Saiki Children's Day. Kim Price.

Nominations Sought

PREPARATIONS are under-way for the twentieth presentation of the local oral history project Our Priceless Past, and we're calling on the community to nominate special seniors.

Participating nominees, aged over 70 years of age who have lived in the area for 30 years or more, will be interviewed by students at Rosedale State School in June.

Selected students will be stepping into their journalism shoes to interview the participating seniors and to write their stories.

Ergon Energy, The Observer and Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, launched Our Priceless Past in 1999 to celebrate the International Year of the Older Person and to date, the stories of 268 seniors have been told through the words of 441 participating students.

Last Chance To See

This Saturday is your last chance to see Fragile Balance on display in the Town Hall Gallery of Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Fragile Balance is an artistic exploration by two local artists of the mangrove eco-systems and nearby environments in the Gladstone Harbour. Jeanette Albury and Rosemary Anderson have collaborated to explore the diversity of these waterways and depict the adaptation of its inhabitants.

Rosemary and Jeannette have responded to the environment using drawings and paintings on paper and canvas and have formed 3D sculptures using organic and repurposed materials.

Both use their creativity to inspire, stimulate and motivate others to enjoy the environment in which we live.

Saiki Children's Day

Last Friday, the Gallery and Museum welcomed Kin Kora State School and Stepping Stones Child Care Centre students for Saiki Children's Day.

The children's favourite activity was trying on Kimonos and Happi-coats.

Saiki Children's Day is a Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee initiative, supported by Gladstone Regional Council. It is one of many cultural exchange programs held in conjunction with our Sister City each year.