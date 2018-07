Bryanna Box at Calliope's Run In The Sun Hotrods show on July 7, 2018.

Bryanna Box at Calliope's Run In The Sun Hotrods show on July 7, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA070718CARS

ON SATURDAY the usually quiet Calliope Historical Village filled with the sound of rumbling engines and good rocking music.

A little bit of rain didn't deter the thousand plus visitors to the Run In The Sun held by the Reef City Rod and Custom Club.

Over 150 hot rods, classic and vintage cars were on show and half of them were locally owned.

Exhibitors came from as far away as the Gold Coast and Airlie Beach.