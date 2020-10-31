GALLERY: Callide Votes 2020

THE Callide region headed to the polls this morning to cast their vote in what some punters are calling the most important election of this century.

Four candidates are all gunning for the incumbent Liberal Member Colin Boyce's seat, which he said this morning was a safe one.

The hot weather did not deter families from making an appearance, with typical Biloela weather predicting a storm this afternoon.

Biloela State School played host to the polling booths, with polling officials saying numbers were down on previous years due to pre-polling and postal voting.

The results of the Callide region election is set to be broadcast on The Observer.

