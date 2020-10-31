Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Callide electorate votes 2020
Callide electorate votes 2020
News

GALLERY: Callide Votes 2020

Jacobbe Mcbride
31st Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Callide region headed to the polls this morning to cast their vote in what some punters are calling the most important election of this century.

Four candidates are all gunning for the incumbent Liberal Member Colin Boyce's seat, which he said this morning was a safe one.

The hot weather did not deter families from making an appearance, with typical Biloela weather predicting a storm this afternoon.

Biloela State School played host to the polling booths, with polling officials saying numbers were down on previous years due to pre-polling and postal voting.

The results of the Callide region election is set to be broadcast on The Observer.

Check out the latest gallery HERE. 

Photos
View Gallery
callide candidates callide electorate callide mp colin boyce callide valley queensland votes 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

        Premium Content ‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

        News “I am hoping to do a lot better than the 2017 election this time around.”

        New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

        Premium Content New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

        Local Faces The Beecher business includes flotation therapy, an infrared sauna, and remedial...

        Your questions answered by independent Murray Peterson

        Premium Content Your questions answered by independent Murray Peterson

        News Members of the public submitted questions for the Gladstone Observer/Courier Mail...

        Baby lucky to escape injury in South Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Baby lucky to escape injury in South Gladstone crash

        News Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported a man to Gladstone Hospital.