Rebecca Ngametua, Aleah Steben, Lara Richmond-Jones and Chrissie McLaren at the Gladstone 2018 Best in Business awards, held at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBSOC

THE BEST in Business awards gave bosses and staff an opportunity to let their hair down and mingle in a social capacity on Saturday night.

While many were hoping to win a coveted award, the night was about so much more, as people took the opportunity to catch up and network.

With plenty of opportunity to have a drink and a chat, and even hit the dance floor, the awards night was one of the hottest dates on the social calendar.