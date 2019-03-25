GALLERY: Brothers mount second half comeback in tight match

BIG TRY: Wallabys' William Waia goes over for a try despite pressure from Gladstone Brothers' Patty Graham.

Matt Taylor GLA240319LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Wallabys recorded its first premiership points of the Gladstone Rugby league season with a 30-22 win against Gladstone Brothers.

In what was a tough and bruising encounter, Wallabys' Jason Batchelor scored the final try of the game after Brothers had closed it to 26-22 with just four minutes left.

Wallabys' Jayden Hansen score a hat-trick of tries to be the only multiple try-scorer of the game.

Brothers' coach Danny Blair said his team's attitude was poor and something that was addressed post-game.

"We played very poor and our first half was one to forget and we didn't show the respect and that showed on the field," he said.

"From our point of view, it was more of an attitude thing and it's a lesson learnt and rather that in round two than round 16."

To have five regular A-grade players forced to also play in the reserve grade did not help things.

"They played two full games of footy and it makes it hard on such a hot day," Blair said.

The positives was that Brothers mounted a comeback in the second half and hooker Bailey Audet and Jake Collins continued their strong start to the season.

In the other match, Gladstone Valleys remains unbeaten after a 38-28 win against Calliope Roosters.

Roosters take on Brothers while Tannum Seagulls play Wallabys this weekend.