Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG TRY: Wallabys' William Waia goes over for a try despite pressure from Gladstone Brothers' Patty Graham.
BIG TRY: Wallabys' William Waia goes over for a try despite pressure from Gladstone Brothers' Patty Graham. Matt Taylor GLA240319LEAG
Rugby League

GALLERY: Brothers mount second half comeback in tight match

NICK KOSSATCH
by
25th Mar 2019 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Wallabys recorded its first premiership points of the Gladstone Rugby league season with a 30-22 win against Gladstone Brothers.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In what was a tough and bruising encounter, Wallabys' Jason Batchelor scored the final try of the game after Brothers had closed it to 26-22 with just four minutes left.

Wallabys' Jayden Hansen score a hat-trick of tries to be the only multiple try-scorer of the game.

Brothers' coach Danny Blair said his team's attitude was poor and something that was addressed post-game.

"We played very poor and our first half was one to forget and we didn't show the respect and that showed on the field," he said.

"From our point of view, it was more of an attitude thing and it's a lesson learnt and rather that in round two than round 16."

To have five regular A-grade players forced to also play in the reserve grade did not help things.

"They played two full games of footy and it makes it hard on such a hot day," Blair said.

The positives was that Brothers mounted a comeback in the second half and hooker Bailey Audet and Jake Collins continued their strong start to the season.

In the other match, Gladstone Valleys remains unbeaten after a 38-28 win against Calliope Roosters.

Roosters take on Brothers while Tannum Seagulls play Wallabys this weekend.

More Stories

calliope roosters gladstone brothers rugby league gladstone rugby league gladstone valleys rugby league club gladstone wallabys nrl2019 tannum seagulls
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Major road still closed after truck roll over

    premium_icon UPDATE: Major road still closed after truck roll over

    News EMERGENCY services just arrived at the scene of a large truck roll over at a major Gladstone region roundabout

    Why Gladstone needs to embrace tourism market

    premium_icon Why Gladstone needs to embrace tourism market

    Business GAPDL chief says cruise industry is key for Gladstone's future.

    Community crows over Calliope's day

    premium_icon Community crows over Calliope's day

    News Calliope Roosters host Family Day at Bunting Park.