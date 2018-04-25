GALLERY: Boyne-Tannum commemorates Anzac Day

The 2018 Anzac Day march and service at Boyne Island, held by the Boyne Tannum RSL Club.

BOYNE Island and Tannum Sands came together as one on Anzac Day to remember the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand service men and women.

Stirling Park in Boyne Island hosted a dawn service as well as a 9am service and march, run by the Boyne Tannum RSL sub branch.

Schools, community groups and organisations came out in force, along with kids, adults and families, in remembrance.

In the afternoon, the Boyne Tannum Bowls Club hosted traditional Anzac games of two-up.