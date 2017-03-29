GALLERY: Bikinis will dazzle judges

READY: Entrants Patience McDonell, Jessie Tobin and Ash Anderson with Angels Promotions' Leaonie Gleeson, Rocky Glen Hotel functions coordinator Abbey Osborn and head judge Krystal Brezigar.

BIKINIS bursting with bling are bound to catch the attention of Gladstone at the weekend.

Miss Hawaiian Tropic model search heat one will be under way on Saturday with models coming to Gladstone from across Queensland.

Angels Promotions founder and manager Leaonie Gleeson said there would be about 10 models in each heat of the Gladstone competition.

"We're lucky because Gladstone is the centre of central Queensland so we have Miss Hawaiian Tropic girls coming from Rockhampton and Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast," Ms Gleeson said.

The heats will include the models modelling themed bikinis and formal bikinis.

"They have extravagant bikinis with diamantes and during the heats they'll have the opportunity to wear a couple of different costumes which really shows their personalities," Ms Gleeson said.

With an emphasis on health and fitness, Ms Gleeson said it was equally important to have a good personality.

"I think beauty shines from within," she said.

"I think some of the most gorgeous girls have beautiful personalities and just shine."

There are three heats in Gladstone next month.

The winner of the final will be sent to the Gold Coast to compete nationally.

Fiftenn Australian and New Zealand finalists will be selected through preliminary competitions held at venues around both countries. They will compete for the national title, with the overall national winner flown overseas to compete on a bigger stage.

"The more we can bring to Gladstone the better ... we're trying to provide more to the region," Ms Gleeson said.