Yaralla 2019 Aust Day Double Wicket Competition.
Cricket

GALLERY: 'Big Bash' glory in a fun Double Wicket win

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jan 2019 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:51 PM
CRICKET: Matthew Fairhall and Eric Fourie are the kings of double wicket cricket.

It was a fun-filled day highlighted by a succession of sixes and fours, along with players dressed up as cricket icon Richie Benaud.

Fairhall, who was also the event organiser, said he and Fourie chased down the 31-run target set by father and son team of Ash and Matt Perkins.

"We did it with a bit more than an over to spare," Fairhall said.

"It was a fun day and the Ritchies - Dylan Forse and Ben Kerr - were brilliant and were awarded as the Best Dressed.

"The best game of the day was between the Perkins' and Jack Champion and Pat Teinaki and the Perkins' won in a super over."

Fairhall said the biggest shock of the day was the first round exit of Mick Slatter and Matt Chadwick.

"That was a shock because they won it last year and were out in the first game," Fairhall said.

Other fun awards included Least Valuable Player - awarded to Kit Rudolph.

Junior Player of the Day was Toby Johnstone while Fairhall thanked all who volunteered to help and those who attended.

"What a great day Reds Nation," he said on the Yaralla Cricket Club Facebook site.

"Thanks to all those who played and to those who came down to watch.

"Best cricketing day of the year bar far! Thank you all."

Meanwhile the serious side of cricket returns this weekend in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge. The Glen take on Frenchville at Sun Valley on Saturday at 10am while BITS have the bye.

