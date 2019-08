Karron Hunt speaks to Gladstone State High Students as part of the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer.

THE Priceless Past feature was not only an opportunity for students to learn about the lives of our Gladstone Region seniors, but it was also a chance to learn new skills.

Students undertook journalism and writing workshops as part of the initiative, available in Friday's The Observer and on display at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Stories written by the students will be published online throughout the week.