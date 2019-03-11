Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annabelle Kennedy riding Maverick in the under 18's bending competition.
Annabelle Kennedy riding Maverick in the under 18's bending competition. Matt Taylor GLA090319HORSE
Horses

GALLERY: Barrel racing to gain traction in Gladstone

NICK KOSSATCH
by
11th Mar 2019 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSEMANSHIP: To get bigger and better.

That's the motto of Gladstone Horse Performance Club member Rebekah McDermott.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

And going by the feedback from those who competed at the GHPC Barrel Racing Competition, there's no reason why the event cannot achieve this.

"In all age groups across the board, we probably had about 60 people all up who competed and that's from the Leadlines right up through to the Adults," McDermott said.

"We've had some people come up from Bororen and a couple ladies came from Calliope."

The GHPC Barrel Racing Competition is held each month and McDermott said the final one will be in November in which the winners of the points-accumulation-based competition will be determined.

"The three highest point earners at the end of the year will win prizes at our presentation," she said.

A day of competition starts with nomination acceptances before riders start to prepare their horses.

Barrel, bending and flag race competitions are then the order of the day.

Bending entails riders to weave in and out of five pegs while the flag race is where riders are required to pick the flags up and put these into a drum at the end.

McDermott hopes the November event will attract more competitors and spectators.

"I'm hoping to make it a bit of a day and we'll have some novelty events for people and I'm going to seek some sponsorships and donations for prizes for the first three point earners in each age category," she said.

The next event will be on April 13.

RESULTS

Leadline 1st Makenna Mitchell on Splash; 2nd Ellie Murray on Velvet; 3rd Luke McDermott on Amy

U12 1st Bridie Stehbens on Lily; 2nd Bridget Stehbens on Snowy; 3rd Cheyanne Hoffman on Eddie

U18 1st Annabell Kennedy on Maverick; 2nd Alanis Neill-Ballantine on Leo; 3rd Alanis Neill-Ballantine on Maverick

Adults 1st Ashley Dennis on Cowboy; 2nd Courtney Liddy on Tucker; 3rd Rebekah McDermott on Reba

Jackpot Barrel Race 1st Division Courtney Liddy on Fly; 2nd Division Taylah Murray on Kiowa; 3rd Division Jessica Weatherby on King

More Stories

barrel racing bororen pony club calliope hack and pony club gladstone horse performance club horsemanship
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man's disturbing threats to children over Facebook

    premium_icon Man's disturbing threats to children over Facebook

    News A GLADSTONE man charged with abducting a child and threatening to kill and rape another has been released into the community.

    • 11th Mar 2019 4:32 PM
    Multi-million dollar pledge to improve key part of Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar pledge to improve key part of Bruce Hwy

    Politics Labor has announced commitment to duplicating this stretch of road

    Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

    premium_icon Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

    Business The company completed more than $1.7 billion of work for APLNG.