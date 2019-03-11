GALLERY: Barrel racing to gain traction in Gladstone

Annabelle Kennedy riding Maverick in the under 18's bending competition.

HORSEMANSHIP: To get bigger and better.

That's the motto of Gladstone Horse Performance Club member Rebekah McDermott.

And going by the feedback from those who competed at the GHPC Barrel Racing Competition, there's no reason why the event cannot achieve this.

"In all age groups across the board, we probably had about 60 people all up who competed and that's from the Leadlines right up through to the Adults," McDermott said.

"We've had some people come up from Bororen and a couple ladies came from Calliope."

The GHPC Barrel Racing Competition is held each month and McDermott said the final one will be in November in which the winners of the points-accumulation-based competition will be determined.

"The three highest point earners at the end of the year will win prizes at our presentation," she said.

A day of competition starts with nomination acceptances before riders start to prepare their horses.

Barrel, bending and flag race competitions are then the order of the day.

Bending entails riders to weave in and out of five pegs while the flag race is where riders are required to pick the flags up and put these into a drum at the end.

McDermott hopes the November event will attract more competitors and spectators.

"I'm hoping to make it a bit of a day and we'll have some novelty events for people and I'm going to seek some sponsorships and donations for prizes for the first three point earners in each age category," she said.

The next event will be on April 13.

RESULTS

Leadline 1st Makenna Mitchell on Splash; 2nd Ellie Murray on Velvet; 3rd Luke McDermott on Amy

U12 1st Bridie Stehbens on Lily; 2nd Bridget Stehbens on Snowy; 3rd Cheyanne Hoffman on Eddie

U18 1st Annabell Kennedy on Maverick; 2nd Alanis Neill-Ballantine on Leo; 3rd Alanis Neill-Ballantine on Maverick

Adults 1st Ashley Dennis on Cowboy; 2nd Courtney Liddy on Tucker; 3rd Rebekah McDermott on Reba

Jackpot Barrel Race 1st Division Courtney Liddy on Fly; 2nd Division Taylah Murray on Kiowa; 3rd Division Jessica Weatherby on King