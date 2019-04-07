Menu
DAY OUT: Reece and Lisa Baker (front) Cooper and Aleira Baker at the Tannum Sands Beach Arts Music markets on Saturday afternoon. Liana Walker
GALLERY: BAM markets delight in Tannum Sands

7th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
HUNDREDS of market-goers came in drones to this month's Tannum Sands Beach Arts Music markets on Saturday.

Couples and families spent the afternoon by the beach side browsing market stalls, eating delicious food and listening to live entertainment for a lazy weekend.

For sale was everything from DIY cactus gardens, hand-made soaps, hanging plant holders, deli meats, clothes, confectionery and much more.

It was a perfectly sunny afternoon with a beach breeze keeping the crowds at the monthly markets nice and cool.

The Tannum Sands Beach Arts Musics markets will return to Millennium Esplanade again next month on Saturday May 4 from 2 - 6pm.

