GALLERY: B2B victory a sweet one for comeback queen

MATT HARRIS
| 20th Aug 2017 6:40 PM
TOP RUN: Chloe Turner celebrates croosing the line first to be named 2017 Botanic to Bridge Open Female winner.
TOP RUN: Chloe Turner celebrates croosing the line first to be named 2017 Botanic to Bridge Open Female winner. Mike Richards GLA200817BOTA

FUN RUN: Chloe Turner was buzzing with excitement after taking out the Open Female category at the 2017 Botanic to Bridge.

The Sunshine Coast triathlete has only returned to the professional racing scene this year after a four-year hiatus.

The 27-year-old was the first female to cross the line at the Gladstone Marina, finishing with a time of 32:28 in the 8km event.

Turner had last participated in the Gladstone fun run in 2012, but took to the challenging course like it was a regular morning of training.

"I felt like I was doing a Sunday run actually - I don't feel like I've done a whole lot which is strange to me," Turner said.

"It was a really nice course I think I just felt so relaxed that I ran just how I would on a normal Sunday."

"Coming up here is really nice and the weather was perfect so I just thought I'd make the trip up here and see how I go in this race."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Turner held her own against the men, finishing 12th overall with only 11 male competitors crossing the finish line ahead of her.

"There was only a few guys in front of me from what I could see so I just paced myself off them for the first 4km and tried to be a bit more conservative before I got into town," she said.

"I knew that hill (on Goondoon St) would be hard in the last 2-3km.

"I've been doing a lot of hill work with my coach where I live on the Sunshine Coast."

Turner trains under the tutelage of Toby Coote at the Sunshine Coast Triathlon Academy and has competed in triathlons previously, but only returned to the sport on a full-time basis this year.

"I took four years off professional racing because I was really ill," she said.

"This year I've got about six months training under my belt so it's been nice to come back and be able to take a win - I'm pretty excited."

 

Finishing on the podium in the Open Men's race were (from left) Lachlan Irvine (2nd), Louis McAfee (1st) and Darryl Hill (3rd).
Finishing on the podium in the Open Men's race were (from left) Lachlan Irvine (2nd), Louis McAfee (1st) and Darryl Hill (3rd). Mike Richards GLA200817BOTA

Louis McAfee, meanwhile, took out the Open Men's in a time of 24:46, 37 seconds in front of Lachlan Irvine and 46 seconds ahead of Darryl Hill in third.

Gladstone duo Edward Dawson and Jonathan Easton followed the podium finishers.

Gladstone's Jodie Davey came third in the Open Women.

Gladstone Observer

