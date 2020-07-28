Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

Trevor Batley gets the front wheels up on his Ford Mustang after travelling all the way from Mackay to compete in the CQDRA championship round three at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE BENARABY strip was the best that it has been since the return to racing after COVID resulting in competitors laying down some personal best times in the CQ Drag Racing Association Championship round three on Saturday.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association CQDRA president Mike Gawley said competitors and fans enjoyed a great event, with Nick Horsburgh cutting a perfect reaction time of 0.00 and some races going down to hundredths, or even thousandths of a second to separate vehicles and drivers.

"We had a fantastic days racing at Benaraby Dragway again on Saturday," Mr Gawley said.

"Geoff Hazelwood took out the Eat Street Outlaws final in his tuff Torana.

"A huge congrats to Nick Horsburgh for smashing the tree during racing Saturday.

"There is extra prize money coming Nick's way courtesy of local contractor and racer, Mark Loftus."

Changes to the format have proven to be more exciting, Mr Gawley said, for both drivers and spectators.

"This years new "Shotgun Seeding System" has made for closer racing making it more exciting for competitors, crews, officials, and spectators with so many races coming down to only a few thousandths of a second," he said.

"You had to be on your game."

Without the hard work of the volunteers involved, Mr Gawley said, the track wouldn't be prepared and the racing couldn't be held.

"A big thanks to track staff for a unreal track...it hooked hard," he said.

"The tower, start line and bar staff as usual did a perfect job.

"Thanks to everyone else who has made Benaraby Dragway great again."

For more information visit the CQDRA Facebook page.

RESULTS CQDRA ROUND 3

Finals

Eat Street Outlaws - cars

Geoff Hazlewood v Earl McCullum - Hazlewood won with 10.128 vs 10.227

Mod Bike

Rick Houston v Reegan Ward - Ward won with a 10.577 after Rick Houston beat his dial in time running a 9.057

Street - cars

Nick Horsburgh v Ronald Shaw - Horsburgh won with a 12.563 v a 14.452

Street Fighter Bike

Don Hagen v Dean Ballard - Ballard won with a 10.251 against a 13.141 by Hagen

Super Street - cars

Brett Kelly v Craig McVie - Kelly won with a 10.722 against an 11.096 of McVie.

Super Twins - bikes

Richard Culey v Flame Howard - Culey got the trophy with a 11.900 after Howard red lit and ran a 13.370

Junior Bikes

Charlie Houston v Bailey Schneider - Houston over the 1/8 mile won with a closer dial in time of a 9.590 against a 9.292 by Schneider

Junior Dragster

Jaidyn Seng vs Caleb Seng - Caleb Seng won with a 8.057 against an 8.967 by Jaidyn over the 1/8 mile