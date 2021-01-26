Menu
GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
26th Jan 2021 5:00 PM

The wider Gladstone community turned out in droves to the East Shores precinct to celebrate Australia Day 2021.

The weather turned it on as dozens of families and friends relaxed in the pristine surrounds.

Barbecues were fired up and cooking fresh snags, while drinks were kept cold in eskies out of the glorious summer sun.

The water park was a huge hit with parents and children alike, as they tried to keep cool when the temperature rose.

The Dock, Auckland House and other establishments situated around the East Shores precinct were at capacity as people enjoyed a meal and drink by Gladstone's marina.

Did we spot you there?

australia day gallery australia day gladstone east shores precinct gladstone australia day gladstone local faces local faces gladstone
Gladstone Observer