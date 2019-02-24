GALLERY: Athletics club sets standard on a super Saturday

Tristan Platen competes in the under-10 discus at the Gladstone Athletics Club's combined events carnival on Saturday, February 23 at CQ Uni Oval.

Tristan Platen competes in the under-10 discus at the Gladstone Athletics Club's combined events carnival on Saturday, February 23 at CQ Uni Oval. Matt Taylor GLA230219ATHL

ATHLETICS: The annual Gladstone Athletics Club Combined Events Carnival attracted 165 entrants at CQ University Oval on Saturday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With Little Athletics Queensland coaches present, the event went off without a hitch as senior and junior athletes from as far as Gayndah, Isis, Monto, Childers and Bundaberg took part.

"One of the many highlights was Riley Townsend in the under-11 discus and he smashed his previous person-best distance by 10m," GAC president Shane Gibson said.

"He threw a distance of 37.62m, which was amazing."

Gibson said the LAQ coaches had commented on how good some of Gladstone's older juniors were.

"Usually that's the age where we all lose them to other sports because usually athletics is their second sport," Gibson said.

"We are just creating an atmosphere where we can encourage them to stay at the club."

Gibson said the feedback from competitors from other clubs was nothing but positive.

On that assessment, they will be back in 2020.

"The whole day ran smoothly and there were no hiccups at all except for the food running out at one stage," Gibson said.

"The grass was green and athletes were not running on dust and dry grass and our new sprinklers were on to cool the kids down."

Other juniors to shine were Mack Geiger in the under-15 high jump and Ethan Bates in the under-11 boys' division.

There were also 18 entrants in the over-30 division and Gladstone's Steven Cragg was age champion of that division.

"The Tiny Tots and under-6 all received ribbons so they now can do a show-and-tell at their schools," Gisbon said.

He said the club was now the biggest in Central Queensland with 155 athletes, five more than next-best West Bundaberg.Gladstone Athletics Annual Combined Events Carnival Age Champions

RESULTS

Under 7 Kade Gallie Cale Barton Seely Dales Under 7 Bella Gibson Ruby Gibson Charli Harris

Under 8 Flynn Maxwell Jamen Goodger Kallam Wynn Under 8 Jada McCoombes Lakeisha Habermann Ruby Thorton

Under 9 Clae Thornton Tyrell Hawkins Alex Sternberg Under 9 Paris Edwards Bella Oliver Ruby Bell

Under 10 Ryan Mollenhauer Bryce Schellebeck Eli Landsberg Under 10 Harmonie Kelly Lara Maxwell Larissa Young

Under 11 Ethan Bates Michael Ebert Jackson Pailthorpe Under 11 Alexis Bukowski Zeeta Geiger Allira Lisciotto

Under 12 Seth Cox Quinton Dales Ethan Franchetto Under 12 Summer Platen Emily Young Cara Corke

Under 13 Ty Fitzgerald Michael Fitzgerald Tyler Hohn Under 13 Piper Bayliss Bella Teggins Tiana Hart

Under 14 Kellen McDonald Cody Pailthorpe Levi Harris Under 14 Lily McClure Zoe Geiger Ella McCrackan

Under 15 Mack Geiger Nicholas Barton Caleb Wilson Under 15 Tiana Richards Lilly Gibson Kathleen Stevens

Under 16 Hamish Middleton Connor Ryan Under 16 Trekessa Gould

Under 17 Callum Evans Kyle McCrackan Under 17 Ashten Wright Chloe Davis

Under 30 Joshua Lane Tapi Zinatsa Under 30 Rebekah Gleeson-Cherry Paulini Sarogodradra

Over 30 Steve Cragg Adam Baxter Rodney Bowra Over 30 Cathryn Hoare Crystal Bowra Christine McCoombes