Gladstone Army Cadet Unit members were learning how to put on camouflage cream.

Gladstone Army Cadet Unit members were learning how to put on camouflage cream. Glen Porteous

THE Gladstone 124 Army Cadet Unit spent last weekend camping at the back of Calliope.

About 30 cadets spent the time living under hootchies (tents) with no technology and learning important life skills of teamwork, discipline and self-reliance.

It was an experience for some of the cadets who spent their first time camping out, applying camouflage cream and doing a night-time lantern stalk.

The cadets excelled at putting their training into practice.