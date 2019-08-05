GALLERY AND VIDEO: Golfers shine on the Gladstone greens

SOLID SWING: Xander White tees off at the Gladstone Junior Golf Open's 13-hole category.

SOLID SWING: Xander White tees off at the Gladstone Junior Golf Open's 13-hole category. Matt Taylor GLA040819GOLF

GOLF: Dozens of players converged to the Gladstone Golf Club to compete in the Central Queensland Championship on Sunday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Xander White, 11, and Zane Stowers from Hervey Bay were two of the 94 emerging golfers who played across 18, 13, nine, six and three holes.

Xander carded a gross score of 73 and a 45 nett.

"My form had been inconsistent and hoping to get better with my chipping and putting,” he said just prior to tee-off.

Xander said his father Steven had given him guidance which included how to drive straight down the fairway.

When asked who his idol was, Xander gave an unexpected response.

"I look up to Zane Stowers from Hervey Bay,” he said.

Indeed Zane, 9, completed the 13 holes with a 63 gross and 36 nett scores to take out that category.

GO ZANE:

Zane Stowers swings away:

"I'm good at chipping and have been playing since I was two,” a confident Zane said.

"I look up to Jason Day.” Event organiser Rob McBean said players came from afar as well.

"We have got some from Mackay and down to Hervey Bay,” he said.

"It's a part of the CQ circuit and we are about three quarters of the way through and there are a couple more events in Yeppoon and Rockhampton.”

LINZI TEES OFF:

Linzi McBean swings down fairway:

Yeppoon's Isaak Jensen continued to perform well and shot a three-under-par 69 gross score to take out the boy's category by six shots over Capricorn Resort's Ben Scott.

Bargara's Mara Burns 93 took out the girl's open by just one stroke from Rockhampton's Caitlyn Cox on 94.

RESULTS

Boys B-grade: Nathan Beauchamp 84; Jacob Baynton 89. Girls B-grade: Tayla Colley 94. Boys C-grade: Oscar Mc Bean 85; Kai Hinton 94. Girls C-grade: Shelby Pietzner 84; Charlize Murphy 103 . 13-hole boys: Zane Stowers 63; Zane Blackborough 69. 13-hole girls: Lily Mc Guiness 74; Linzi Mc Bean 78. 9-hole boys: Nathan Vickers 57; Paul Marsh 57 (Vickers won on play-off). 9-hole girls: Tahnee Pietzner 61; Finn Robinson 64. 6-hole boys: Ryan Fenton 36; Sam Griffiths 40. 6-hole girls: Emily Sauvageot 37; Holly Vickers 51. 3-hole boys: Cooper Crear 20; Hoare Braxton 22. 3-hole girls: Tahli Westwood 22. Pin shots: Conner Peters; Sam Griffiths; Paul Marsh; Josh Taylor; Jake Swaffield; Declan Corke; Tahlie Westwood, Emily Sauvageot, Finn Robinson, Anneliese Taylor, Chalize Murphy, Taylah Rideout, Caitlyn Cox. Long Drives: Ben Scott; Kai Hinton; Josh Taylor; Paul Marsh; Connor Sheppard; Cooper Crear; Caitlyn Cox; Taylah Rideout; Charlize Murphy; Billie Hodgson; Chelsea Delaney; Tahlie Westwood

Nett

A grade boys: Cruz Warner 70; Declan Corke 71; A-grade girls: Makayla Fraser 87; B grade boys: Josh Taylor 76; B-grade girls: Taylah Rideout 82; C-grade boys: Cody Anderson 69; C-grade girls: Emily Rodda 76; 13-hole boys: Jaydon Hodgson 38; Justin Callow 43; 13-hole girls: Anneliese Taylor 56; Casey Randall 47; 9-hole boys: Liam Callow 30; Aiden Gooderman 32; 9-hole girls: Sophie Moffat 33; Pheobe Moffat 35; 6-hole boys: Conner Sheppard 14; Liam Loveday 15; 6-hole girls: Samantha Hunt on a count back from Ariana Norman 23; 3-hole boys: Riley Cameron -3: Koopa Birmingham -2; 3-hole girls: Lyla Gooderman 10.