Gallery and museum gets a new winter coat

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery Museum is having a face lift. Youngs building contractor Paul Marsman with the brush.. Mike Richards GLA070618GALL

EAGLE-eyed residents will have noticed the Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum receiving some tender love and care recently.

The old town hall section is being painted by Young's Building Contractors, and is expected to take until the end of this month.

The building is being painted in heritage colours as per requirements of Heritage Queensland.

The walls require a fresh coat of paint every ten years because the walls are only one brick thick, and the painting is required to prevent moisture seeping inside.

The Gallery remains open to the public while the work is carried out.