Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GALLERY: Amazing photos as surf finally arrives at Agnes

SURF'S UP: The surf was well and truly rolling at the weekend in Agnes.
SURF'S UP: The surf was well and truly rolling at the weekend in Agnes. Christiane Geissler/CG Photo
Chris Lees
by

THE surf was up and so was Agnes Water at the weekend.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the Australia Day long weekend and flocked to Queensland's most northern surf beach.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the weekend was massive.

"It was really busy up there, with Australia Day, a long weekend and the swell,” he said.

"It's been good as we've had no surf for such a long time.

"That certainly got them out and about.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Although the Agnes Water beach was busy, Mr Holden said there were no major incidents.

Mr Holden said it was a bit hard to know how much surf there would be for the rest of the week.

"But we think the surf will stick around for a couple of days,” he said.

"It depends on how that low pressure system in the Coral Sea goes.”

On Thursday there will be a king tide, which will reach 4.8m at 9.07am at Agnes Water.

Mr Holden said a big tide combined with a bit of surf meant there would be some strong current around.

"So we're just urging caution for swimmers and people,” he said.

Wayne 'Grom' Mellick, owner of Reef to Beach in Agnes Water said the waves were a good size and he expected they would continue for a little while yet.

Gladstone Observer
LATEST: Over 100 interviewed in 25-year double murder cold case

LATEST: Over 100 interviewed in 25-year double murder cold...

IT is the revelation two families and Gladstone detectives involved in one of the region's most puzzling mysteries have waited almost 25 years for.

UPDATE: Rosedale man charged in relation to 1993 murders

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2 1994, Derek Van Der Poel (23 at the time) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police.

Police announce breakthrough in Operation Gaze.

No Gladstone submission in quest for cheaper regional flights

The deadline for submissions in the Senate's regional airfare inquiry is looming, but so far there are no submissions from Gladstone Regional Council or the Australian Airports Association.

Submission deadline in Senate's regional airfare inquiry looming.

REVEALED: Almost 75 per cent of region's adults overweight

Too many adults in the region are overweight or obese.

New statistics make for scary reading for our health

Local Partners