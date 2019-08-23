Menu
Gladstone senior Jacqueline Johnson was interviewed by Gladstone State High student Jannae Johnson for the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature.
GALLERY: All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed

Matt Taylor
23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
THE 21st anniversary edition of Our Priceless Past has finally launched, and is included free inside The Observer today.

Year eight and nine students from Gladstone State High sat down and interviewed seniors, learning and writing about their past for a special social heritage exhibition as part of seniors week.

Over the next few weeks, The Observer will be publishing their stories online, however you can get your liftout with all the stories free in today's paper.

features gallery photos priceless past seniors
