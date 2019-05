Team Reel Action at the afternoon weigh-in on day three of the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp, at Bray Park Boyne Island.

Team Reel Action at the afternoon weigh-in on day three of the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp, at Bray Park Boyne Island. Matt Taylor GLA050519BTHUA

THE BOYNE Tannum Hookup is over for another year, but not before some important fish weigh-in's on the last day.

Anglers lined up with their trophy catches from the weekend, eager to get their fish on the scales and find out how they'd done.

Young and old lined up as the festivities drew to a close and the thousands registered found out just who caught the biggest and best fish of the weekend.