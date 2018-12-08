Menu
Chris and Fletcher McTighe at the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols, presented by 4CC at GPC Marina Stage.
GALLERY: All the colour of the Mayor's Christmas carols

Matt Taylor
by
8th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.

And it certainly looked that way on Friday night at the GPC Marina Parklands main stage, where the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols had all of Gladstone singing along.

The annual event is one of the biggest on the Christmas Calendar, and it didn't disappoint with special guest host and ex-Australian Idol judge Mark Holden leading the way.

Families and friends gathered on the lawn for a night of carols as the sun went down, singing along to all of their Christmas favourites.

 

