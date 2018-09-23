GALLERY: All the action outside the ring

WITH all the action and build-up inside the ring for one of Gladstone's biggest political fights, one could be forgiven for missing the action outside.

Plenty of people were out in force at Daly's Gym for Saturday's fight, as the eighth annual Daly's Gym motorcycle fundraising ride came to an end.

There was plenty of food and drinks on offer as many who enjoyed the day's rides also stayed on for the evening's entertainment.

And they weren't disappointed with three fights taking place, including the main event between Gladstone's mayor Matt Burnett and state member Glenn Butcher.

At the end of the night, charity was the winner with over $6000 raised.