Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robyn Brazier, Ruth Condren and Christine Heisner enjoyed a ladies' night out.
Robyn Brazier, Ruth Condren and Christine Heisner enjoyed a ladies' night out. Matt Taylor GLA220918SOCIAL
News

GALLERY: All the action outside the ring

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH all the action and build-up inside the ring for one of Gladstone's biggest political fights, one could be forgiven for missing the action outside.

Plenty of people were out in force at Daly's Gym for Saturday's fight, as the eighth annual Daly's Gym motorcycle fundraising ride came to an end.

There was plenty of food and drinks on offer as many who enjoyed the day's rides also stayed on for the evening's entertainment.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

And they weren't disappointed with three fights taking place, including the main event between Gladstone's mayor Matt Burnett and state member Glenn Butcher.

At the end of the night, charity was the winner with over $6000 raised.

Related Items

boxing gallery photos politics socials
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HEAT IS ON: Experts warn of rise in extreme conditions

    premium_icon HEAT IS ON: Experts warn of rise in extreme conditions

    News Temperatures on the rise in Central Queensland set to get even more extreme.

    FOUND: Missing Rocky man found safe and well

    FOUND: Missing Rocky man found safe and well

    News UPDATE: Koongal man found nearly a week after disappearing

    REVEALED: Gladstone's best florist as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone's best florist as voted by you

    News This florist has won the hearts of locals through flowers.

    Car on roof, multiple patients after Cap Coast crash

    Car on roof, multiple patients after Cap Coast crash

    News FIVE patients involved in Byfield crash

    Local Partners