GALLERY: All the action from the HPV Super Series

PEDAL POWER: Annika Messerby driving the Gladstone State High School vehicle at the Queensland HPV Super Series. Matt Taylor GLA100819HPV

CYCLING: 2019 Grillex Queensland Human Powered Vehicle Super Series coordinator Greg Smith failed to see any reason as to why this event is not the largest track race in the world.

His assessment comes after the successful sixth round of the series held at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility on Saturday.

"I've done some research and even though they have this form of racing down south, we have more races here in Queensland," Smith said.

Students from Tannum and Gladstone State High Schools competed in the eight-hour endurance-based event.

Tannum won the junior girl's category while the school's senior girls finished third and the senior and juniors boys finished sixth and ninth respectively.

Gladstone State High School's junior boys were fourth and seventh outright and the senior boys were sixth and finished 11th outright.

"It was the second time the event was run at the facility and it went extremely well and there were no injuries," Smith said. "The weather was perfect as well."

The team from Bundaberg took out the top honours followed by St Mary's College Maryborough.

"We had schools from north in Sarina, to west in Emerald and south to Maryborough," Smith said. "There were 10 different schools and 250 students."

Smith said because of the tight layout of the Benaraby track, the vehicles, such as 'Venom' from St Mary's, reached speeds up to 45kp/h.

"Venom was built down south in Victoria and the majority of these vehicles are bought from down south and modified for the heat up here," he said.

The penultimate race - RACQ Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - will be held at the Maryborough Street Circuit from September 13-15.