Hundreds took on the gruelling military inspired course at Obstacle Hell Rocky 2020 on Saturday. Photo: Pam McKay.
News

GALLERY: All the action from Obstacle Hell Rocky 2020

Pam McKay
29th Nov 2020 12:16 PM
SOME sprinted, some skipped, a couple even crawled but no matter how they greeted the finish line, all of the 750 participants were unanimous in their response to Obstacle Hell Rocky 2020.

They loved it.

People of all ages and fitness levels took on the 5km military inspired course at Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's Six Mile Raceway on Saturday.

 

They were faced with about 40 obstacles, which had them climbing walls, crawling through mud under cargo nets, balancing on logs and scrambling through hanging tyres.

Kristy Cassidy is an Obstacle Hell stalwart.

She has been to all five of the Rockhampton events, competing alongside family members including daughter Shannen.

"It's a family tradition," she said.

 

Kristy Cassidy (right) and members of her family have taken part in all five of the Obstacle Hell events in Rockhampton. Photo: Pam McKay.
"Every year, we don't miss it. Normally my husband comes too but he's working.

"It's fantastic. We're right into our fitness and love the outdoors and it's great to bring the kids out as well.

Kristy nominated the climbing walls were the toughest for her.

"I have a bit of a fear of heights so that's always a bit of a challenge for me," she said.

Shannen said the atmosphere was fantastic and everyone on the course was really encouraging.

"It was better this year, actually. I think it's getting better with every year, which is good," she said.

 

Amy Davidson and Chloe Housman were among the hundreds of people who took on Obstacle Hell Rocky 2020 at Six Mile Raceway on Saturday.
Amy Davidson was all smiles after she finished the challenging course with her best friend Chloe Housman.

It was the first time they had done the event and said they would definitely be back.

"I really enjoyed it," Chloe said.

"I was a bit worried on the way here, but it was really good.

"It was hard but a lot of fun. We just did it at our own pace.

"We haven't done anything like this before and we wanted to give it a go.

"It was something that we wanted to challenge ourselves to do - and we did it."

