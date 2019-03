St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School, Prep Echidnas. NOTE: School chose not to provide names for students due to confidentiality.

THE wait is finally over - today is the day Gladstone's preps get to shine in the spotlight.

Students embarking on their first year at school have been photographed as part of the special feature, with students from as far South as Rosedale and as far North as Marmor included.

Oh, and we didn't forget Boyne Valley in the West, either.

The My First Year photo feature is also available in print, and is available free with today's The Observer.