Sarah Shewan, 12 and Charlotte Jas, 6 at the 2019 Miriam Vale Rodeo on 11 May 2019. Matt Taylor GLA110519RODEO

EVERYTHING country was on show at Miriam Vale on Saturday for the annual Miriam Vale Rodeo.

People came from far and wide to be part of the event, which has laid it's mark as one of the biggest and best on the Gladstone Region calendar.

There was heaps of action for all ages including woodchopping, barrel racing, team roping and bull riding.

With a mix of stalls and food and beverage stands thrown in, the festivities ran well into the evening for many.