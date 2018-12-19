GALLERY: Airport refurbishment unveiled

OPENING NIGHT: Natalie Cooper from Cooper Mckenzie Marketing, Tina Zawila from UHY Haines Norton and Gladstone Airport Corporation chairwoman Adrienne Ward at the official launch of stage 1 of the Gladstone Airport terminal refurbishment.

OPENING NIGHT: Natalie Cooper from Cooper Mckenzie Marketing, Tina Zawila from UHY Haines Norton and Gladstone Airport Corporation chairwoman Adrienne Ward at the official launch of stage 1 of the Gladstone Airport terminal refurbishment. Matt Taylor GLA171218AIRP

RESIDENTS and travellers making their way into Gladstone via air will be in for a pleasant surprise during their next visit to the airport.

Stage one of the terminal refurbishment was launched on Monday night, with new visuals that better reflect what the Gladstone Region has to offer.

Images of Heron Island, the Gladstone Harbour, Agnes Water and other areas now adorn the walls, with Airport CEO Colin Fort saying it gives the region a sense of self.

"The refurb acts to raise the profile of tourism in the Gladstone Region, so we're teaming up with GAPDL and all the other tourism providers around the region," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It gives people an idea of what's available in the area and that we're not just an industry town, we are a holiday destination as well.

"When travellers come in to pick up their bags they'll have a lovely backdrop to look at and hopefully it will give a little bit more exposure to the travellers coming in to work."