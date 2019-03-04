GALLERY: A start of a big year for Gladstone Karts Club

ON THE GO: Dan Beveridge competing in the TAG 125 Heavy at the Norton Rogers Memorial Go-Karts event.

ON THE GO: Dan Beveridge competing in the TAG 125 Heavy at the Norton Rogers Memorial Go-Karts event. Matt Taylor GLA030319KART

MOTORSPORT: The annual Norton Rogers Memorial produced some scintillating racing at the Gladstone Karts Club on Sunday.

Dan Beveridge, in his new kart, won the TAG 125 Heavy class on a day where the odd shower made it a challenge.

"The TAG 125 Heavy is quite a step up and I had good fun,” he said.

"Last three years, I drove in the TAG 123 Restricted Modified and pretty much just wanted more of a challenge.”

'Bevo's' new kart is the next level up and double in horsepower and he beat Rockhampton's Scott Dagan.

"It was a bit of a muck around and my next race will be in the Central Queensland Championships in Emerald March 16-17, but will test the track on the Friday,” Beveridge said.

"The track in Emerald is 300m longer and great for open racing.”

GKC secretary Jenny Morris-Battye said everything went smoothly at the NRM in which Norton's father Lyall presented trophies to all the winners.

"It was a great meet and with the little bit of rain, there was no dramas,” she said.

"We had about 45 entrants from Rocky, Emerald and other parts of CQ...so there were a variety of drivers.”

Other winners were Craig Butler in the KA3 Senior Medium category while Sam Battye took out the KA3 Lights and Fraser Blyton won the junior class.

Morris-Battye said there was another highlight.

"It was just the camaraderie and all the drivers got on well with each other and that was what Norton was all about,” she said.