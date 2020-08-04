Menu
Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club's club day at Mosquito Creek on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Photo: Terry Hill Photography
GALLERY: 70+ action photos from CQ motocross mega race day

Kristen Booth
4th Aug 2020 2:50 PM
MOTOCROSS riders from across Central Queensland made their way to Emerald at the weekend for the first race day since coronavirus restrictions eased.

Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club welcomed 89 riders from as far as Roma, Gladstone, Mackay and Longreach for its second club day of the year on Sunday, August 2.

Race secretary Mel Stewart said everyone was really excited to get back on the track after close to five months without an event.

“I think everyone was really excited because motocross has such a tight knit community,” she said.

“We were able to see friends and family that we haven’t been able to see for months and we saw many of those familiar faces over the weekend.

“I think what we really missed was that social aspect, the community.”

Ms Stewart said it was a “really great turnout” for the first race day back, with riders aged from four to 50.

“All our female competitors road very well with six ladies in the open women's class, which is double the entries from our first club day this year.”

At the end of the day there was one point separating first place and second place, Clermont’s Riley Carvosso and Rockhampton’s Emily Bailey.

“The club was very excited to see many of its existing members return for our second club day as well as many new faces.”

While the Emerald club was expecting to host several club days this year as well as a Central Queensland round and a Central Highlands interclub series, they were all postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

